NEW YORK Aug 24 Volume in Investment Technology Group's private stock trading venue fell by nearly half in the week-and-a-half after the brokerage disclosed it was near a record settlement with regulators over violations in its so-called "dark pool," industry data showed.

ITG announced on July 29 it had set aside $20.3 million to settle charges it ran a secret proprietary trading desk that profited from confidential customer information within its private stock trading venue, or "dark pool," in 2010 and into 2011.

Volume in the dark pool dropped 17.9 percent the week of July 27, and fell another 32.8 percent by the end of the following week, for a total of 44.9 percent, according to data released on Monday by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

On Aug. 12, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said ITG admitted to the wrongdoing and agreed a penalty of $18 million, disgorgement of around $2.1 million and prejudgment interest of around $250,000.

Dark pools are anonymous trading venues that do not display pre-trade information and were originally meant as places to trade large blocks of stock with minimal market impact. There are around 40 of the broker-run trading venues competing for much of the same business as more heavily regulated public stock exchanges.

Regulators have increased their scrutiny of dark pools, with the SEC fining UBS Group AG $14.4 million in January for violations in its dark pool. In June 2014, New York's attorney general brought a lawsuit against Barclays for alleged fraud within its dark pool.

Shares of ITG were up 2.3 percent at $16.39 on Monday, but are still down 31.5 percent since July 29. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bill Rigby)