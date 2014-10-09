UPDATE 1-As Tucker steps down, new AIA chief has big shoes to fill
* Tucker to retire from AIA in Sept., joining HSBC as chairman
DUBAI Oct 9 Investcorp said on Thursday that its executive chairman and chief executive Nemir Kirdar would retire on June 30, 2015 after more than 30 years leading the alternative investment firm.
Mohammed al-Shroogi, currently president of Gulf business at the Bahrain-based company, and Rishi Kapoor, chief financial officer, will be appointed co-CEOs from next July 1, subject to regulatory approval, a statement said.
Mohammed al-Ardhi, a non-executive board director since September 2008, will succeed Kirdar as executive chairman. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Tucker to retire from AIA in Sept., joining HSBC as chairman
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APOLLO Series 2017-1 Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895216 SYDNEY, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to APOLLO Series 2017-1 Trust's residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by first-ranking prime Australian mortgages originated by Suncorp-Metway Limited (Suncorp, A+/Stable/F1). The ratings are as follows: AUD1,150m Class
COLOMBO, March 13 The Sri Lankan rupee eased slightly on Monday due to importer dollar demand, with the market awaiting inflows from sovereign and development bonds to see if the local currency would reverse its falling trend, dealers said.