DUBAI, March 30 Investcorp has agreed to buy a United States schools provider, the Bahrain-listed alternative investment fund said on Monday.

The deal to acquire Nobel Learning, a major private education firm in the U.S. with a network of 176 schools, is in partnership with Mumtalakat, the investment arm of the Bahrain government, Investcorp said in a statement. It did not reveal the value of the deal.

This is Investcorp's second U.S. purchase this month. On March 17, it announced it had bought a portfolio of residential properties for around $300 million.

Investcorp is expanding into other sectors after becoming known globally for investing in luxury goods brands, such as Gucci and Tiffany & Co.

In the last year, it has bought into accessories firm Totes Isotoner and software and services firm PRO Unlimited in the U.S., plus Italian protective clothing maker Dainese. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)