DUBAI, April 6 Bahrain-based investment company
Investcorp is seeking exposure to distressed debt in
Europe through a tie-up with Eyck Capital Management, a newly
established investment manager founded by former hedge fund
principal Khing Oei.
Investcorp will provide Eyck with capital as the new
London-based firm invests in opportunities related to highly
leveraged companies in Europe, using instruments including
bonds, credit default swaps and equities, Investcorp said on
Sunday.
It did not reveal how much money it was putting up, but
noted in the past it had provided seed and acceleration capital
to asset managers in amounts ranging from $50 million to $100
million.
Investcorp has over $11 billion in client and proprietary
assets under management. Eyck Capital was founded last year.
Previously, Oei worked at Halcyon, a multi-strategy hedge fund.
