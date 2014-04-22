DUBAI, April 22 Bahrain-based alternative
investment fund Investcorp said on Tuesday it had
agreed to acquire U.S.-based accessories brand Totes Isotoner
Corp in partnership with private equity firm Freeman
Spogli & Co.
No terms were disclosed for the purchase from MidOcean
Partners and Bruckmann, Rosser, Sherrill & Co.
Investcorp's president for Gulf business, Mohammed
al-Shroogi, said the investment would help Totes Isotoner expand
both its geographical footprint and its product range.
Cincinnati, Ohio-based Totes Isotoner sells umbrellas,
gloves, slippers and other weather-related accessories.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)