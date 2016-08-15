DUBAI Aug 15 Bahrain-based private equity investor Investcorp said on Monday it had acquired Nebulas Solutions, a British cybersecurity services firm.

It did not disclose the value of the acquisition, but said Nebulas would be combined with Investcorp-owned SecureLink Group, which provides cybersecurity services in Benelux and Nordic countries, and the combined company targeted revenue of 235 million euros ($263 mln) in 2016.

Investcorp reported a 45 percent drop in second-half net profit last week. However, it also said it aimed to more than double its assets under management in the next five to seven years from the current level of $10.8 billion, and said it had sold British snack foods maker Tyrrells to Texas-based Amplify Snack Brands for an enterprise value of 300 million pounds ($387 mln). ($1 = 0.8954 euros) ($1 = 0.7744 pounds) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Susan Fenton)