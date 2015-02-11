DUBAI Feb 11 Bahrain's Investcorp has
agreed to acquire a majority stake in Arvento Mobile Systems, a
Turkish firm that specialises in vehicle tracking systems, the
alternative investment firm said on Tuesday.
Investcorp did not reveal the value of the deal.
Arvento is the fourth acquisition Investcorp has made in
Turkey after Namet, producer of fresh cut and packaged processed
red meat products, luxury retailer Orka Group, and agriculture
commodities trader and supply chain manager Tiryaki Agro.
Investcorp's chief financial officer earlier this month said
the company is interested in buying European companies, which
could benefit from the falling Euro.
The Turkish lira is at an all-time low against the
dollar, losing 6.9 percent so far in 2015 after an 8.9 percent
tumble in 2014.
The founders of Arvento will retain their holdings as
minority shareholders and will also remain as part of the
management team in the roles of chief executive officer and
chief technology officer, the statement said.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem)