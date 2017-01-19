BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital reports 5.6 pct stake in AtriCure
* Hudson Executive Capital reports 5.6 pct stake In AtriCure Inc as of Jan 17 - sec filing
Jan 19 Gulf investment firm Investcorp Bank BSC said Nelson Ramos joined the company's alternative investment solutions group in New York as co-portfolio manager of the alternative risk premia portfolios and deputy head of cross asset investments.
Ramos, an 18-year industry veteran, previously worked with the California Public Employees Retirement Systems (CalPERS).
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan)
* Home Bancorp announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual results and increases its quarterly dividend
* Lockheed Martin reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results