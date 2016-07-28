DUBAI, July 28 Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala has agreed to acquire a 20 percent stake in Investcorp, the Bahrain-based alternative investment firm said in a statement on Thursday.

Mubadala will buy 9.99 percent of Investcorp immediately, and a further 10.01 percent following the necessary regulatory approvals, the statement said without disclosing a value for the transaction. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)