BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
DUBAI, July 28 Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala has agreed to acquire a 20 percent stake in Investcorp, the Bahrain-based alternative investment firm said in a statement on Thursday.
Mubadala will buy 9.99 percent of Investcorp immediately, and a further 10.01 percent following the necessary regulatory approvals, the statement said without disclosing a value for the transaction. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: