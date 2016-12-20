BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
DUBAI Dec 20 Investcorp Bank has agreed to sell its stake in cybersecurity company Optiv Security Inc to private equity firm KKR & Co, the Bahrain-based private equity investor said in a bourse statement Tuesday.
KKR & Co said on Dec. 6 it would acquire Denver, Colorado-based Optiv from majority owner Blackstone Group LP , Investcorp and Sverica and other investors.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Investcorp said Optiv management and Blackstone would continue to hold a minority interest in the company.
Optiv was created in 2015 from the merger of cybersecurity companies FishNet Security and Accuvant, in which Blackstone made a majority investment in 2014.
Optiv filed for an IPO last month, with a nominal fundraising target of $100 million. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* If merger agreement is terminated by either party, Genvec must pay Intrexon a termination fee equal to $550,000 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jbIZR1) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.