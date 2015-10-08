(Corrects company name to POC from POP in headline, and first
and second paragraphs)
DUBAI Oct 8 Bahrain-based Investcorp said it
has acquired sports equipment manufacturer POC for $65 million
from its U.S. based parent Black Diamond, the alternative
investment firm said on Thursday.
Sweden-based POC makes gear for skiing and cycling. The
acquisition comes almost a year after Investcorp bought
motorcycling protection gear maker Dainese.
"There are synergies between the two businesses that will be
explored in the future," Investcorp said in a statement.
Investcorp's acquisitions this year include United States
school provider Nobel Learning, a portfolio of residential
properties for around $300 million and a majority stake in a
Turkish vehicle tracking system.
Black Diamond Equipment is a Utah-based manufacturer of
equipment for climbing, skiing and mountain sports.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)