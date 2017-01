DUBAI, Sept 18 Bahrain-based alternative investment firm Investcorp said on Sunday that its United States-based real estate arm had purchased an office building in Seattle, Washington, for around $223.5 million.

It said the 41-storey, Class A office building, known as 901 Fifth Avenue, was part of the company's initiative to acquire "top-quality, well occupied, cash flowing properties in gateway markets in the U.S". (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)