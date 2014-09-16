DUBAI, Sept 16 Investcorp, an alternative
investment manager based in Bahrain, said on Tuesday it had
acquired a portfolio of office and industrial property assets in
three cities in the United States for around $250 million.
The purchases, done in separate transactions, were completed
by the firm's U.S.-based real estate arm, a statement from
Investcorp said.
The properties are in Durham, North Carolina, Seattle in
Washington, and Jacksonville in Florida. In total, they cover
nearly 2.2 million square feet and have an average occupancy
rate of 87 percent, the statement added without naming the
parties from which the purchases were made.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)