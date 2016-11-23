DUBAI Nov 23 Investcorp said on
Wednesday its U.S.-based real estate division had bought a
portfolio of properties in the Boston and Denver metropolitan
areas for about $250 million.
The five investments included 20 buildings and 1.8 million
square feet of office, industrial, flexible and laboratory
space, the Bahrain-based alternative investment firm said in a
statement.
On Tuesday, investment management firm Arcapita, also based
in Bahrain, said it had bought three housing schemes for senior
citizens in the metropolitan areas surrounding Washington D.C.
and Atlanta for about $110 million.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by David Clarke)