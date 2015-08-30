* Market volatility won't impact earnings - co-CEO
* Gulf investors still want diversification into U.S.,
Europe
* Net income in 2014-15 was $116.7 mln, up 13 pct y-o-y
* May raise bond, loan refinancing next year
By David French
DUBAI, Aug 30 Investcorp expects its
business to sail through the volatility in global and local
markets, its co-chief executive said on Sunday after the
alternative investment fund posted a 13 percent increase in
full-year net income.
Gulf investors are still looking to deploy their existing
wealth into new investments, especially to diversify outside of
the region, Rishi Kapoor told reporters on a conference call.
"We have had similar situations in the past, either led by
oil price declines or regional geopolitical tensions, but
Investcorp has positioned itself as a conduit for investors to
allocate a position of their current wealth to attractive
investment opportunities in the U.S. and Europe.
"That resonates better in an environment of greater
uncertainty," said Kapoor, who was elevated to co-CEO along with
Mohammed al-Shroogi after long-standing head Nemir Kirdar
stepped down on June 30.
The Bahrain-based firm's net income for the 12 months to
June 30 was $116.7 million, up from $103.1 million a year
earlier, according to a bourse statement, with a return on
equity of 16 percent - in line with the previous year.
It was boosted by earnings from its investments, including
exits of which the most prominent was Berlin Packaging, but
tempered by a 68.7 percent drop in hedge fund income.
Fully diluted annual earnings per share jumped 70 percent
over the same time period to $129 per ordinary share, which
Kapoor attributed to higher income and Investcorp buying back
preference shares.
It bought back $166 million of preference shares in the
2014-15 financial year, leaving it with around $225 million
outstanding as of June 30. Kapoor added it would continue buying
until this figure was between $150 million and $200 million.
Investcorp said its board had proposed paying a dividend of
$15 per ordinary share, matching the previous year's payout.
The firm could look to raise debt, either through a new
dollar-denominated bond or a refinancing of existing loans, but
this would be dependent on market conditions and not likely to
happen until the second half of its financial year, Kapoor said.
