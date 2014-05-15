LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - Bahrain-based alternative investment
firm Investcorp has completed a 125 million Swiss Franc ($140.44
million) bond issue with a five year lifespan, a document from
lead arrangers said on Thursday, its debut transaction
denominated in the currency.
The deal, which carried a 4.75 percent coupon and priced at
par for a spread of 447.5 basis points over midswaps, comes two
months after Investcorp met Swiss Franc investors about issuing
a potential transaction.
While Swiss investors have increasingly been willing to
invest in bonds issued by borrowers from emerging markets,
issues which are classified as below investment grade by rating
agencies are rare.
Investcorp is rated Ba2 by Moody's, two notches below the
mimimum rating for investment grade debt given by the rating
agency.
Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank arranged the bond, the
document added.
Investcorp issued its debut dollar-denominated bond in
October 2012, printing a $250 million bond with a five year
lifespan.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by David French)