DUBAI Dec 14 Redington India Limited's planned repurchase of a 26 percent stake it sold to Bahrain's alternative investment firm Investcorp three years ago will result in a "decent profit" for the fund, a person familiar with the deal said Wednesday.

The stake, which Investcorp acquired for $98 million through its $1 billion Gulf Opportunity Fund I, will mark the fund's first exit when completed in early next year, the person added.

Redington India Ltd said earlier on Wednesday that it was in talks with Investcorp to buy back the stake.

"The proposed share purchase is carried out through a share purchase agreement entered on December 13, 2011 and expected to be completed in a three months' time," the statement said.

Investcorp spokesman confirmed talks of the sale but declined to provide further details on the transaction. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman)