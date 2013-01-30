* H1 net profit $39.2 mln vs $5.2 mln a year earlier
* Fee income for the period rose 80 pct
* CFO says in talks to sell German insulation firm Armacell
DUBAI, Jan 30 Bahrain-based alternative
investment manager Investcorp said profits for the
first half of fiscal year 2013 rose on the back of increased fee
income and profitable exits at its investment portfolio.
Investcorp, which sold truck and trailer parts distributor
FleetPride to TPG for over $1 billion in November, made a net
profit of $39.2 million in the first half of fiscal year 2013,
compared with $5.2 million a year earlier.
Fee income for the period rose 80 percent to $147.6 million,
driven by strong acquisition and placement activity, the company
said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The rise in net profit was driven primarily by an increase
in fee-based income that we earned mainly associated with deal
activity through acquisition placement and exiting deals," the
firm's Chief Financial Officer Rishi Kapoor told reporters in a
conference call.
Investcorp, which previously took public luxury brands Gucci
and Tiffany & Co, had $11.5 billion in assets
under management as of Dec 31, 2012.
Total assets at the end of 2012 were $2.7 billion, unchanged
from the previous fiscal year end, the company said.
The company, which raised a $529 million-equivalent loan
aimed at refinancing debt in June last year, has no immediate
plans to access the debt market again in the coming six months
but remains opportunistic, Kapoor said.
Kapoor confirmed that the company is offering German
insulation firm Armacell for sale but declined to give further
details.
The sale of Armacell by Investcorp has attracted six bidders
as interest grows in companies making energy-efficient products,
two people familiar with the transaction said.
Private equity investors Charterhouse, Pamplona,
Equistone, HgCapital, Goldman Sachs Private Equity
as well as a U.S.-based producer of building materials
have placed tentative bids, the people said, adding final bids
are due in mid-March.
Investcorp may raise new money from investors in 2013 and
expects its $1 billion Gulf fund to be fully invested by
end-July, the president of the company's Gulf business told
Reuters last week.
The company had bought U.S. information security firm
FishNet Security from private equity firm Lake Capital.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)