JOHANNESBURG, April 24 South African bank and fund manager Investec said the head of its Australia business will step down later this year and it has not yet decided on a replacement.

David Clarke, who led Investec Bank Australia for four years, has given six months notice, spokeswoman Ursula Nobrega said on Wednesday.

"I think he's felt he's done what he needed to do in our Australian business," she said, adding that his replacement had yet to be selected.

Australia contributed 11 percent of Investec's 2012 revenue, according to Thomson Reuters data, compared with 59 percent from South Africa and 30 percent from Britain and Europe.

Shares of Investec are up 4.6 percent this year, outperforming a 3.5 percent decline in Johannesburg's benchmark Top-40 index.