BRIEF-FDA approves treatment for metastatic merkel cell carcinoma
* Granted accelerated approval to Bavencio for treatment of adults, pediatric patients 12 years and older with metastatic merkel cell carcinoma
July 7 Investec Bank Plc appointed Chris Hare to its economics team, where he will be focusing on the UK and global economic issues.
Hare joins London-based specialist bank and asset manager after five years at the Bank of England. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)
* Granted accelerated approval to Bavencio for treatment of adults, pediatric patients 12 years and older with metastatic merkel cell carcinoma
* D & L Partners L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Patriot National Inc as on March 15, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhxNYs) Further company coverage: