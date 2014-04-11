PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 (Reuters) -
* Investec plc - disposal
* Investec plc - sale of investec bank (australia) limited's (ibal's) professional finance and asset finance and leasing businesses and deposit book
* Investec plc - confirms that it has entered into a definitive contract with boq to purchase ibal's professional finance and asset finance and leasing businesses and its deposit book.
* Investec plc - consideration price has been agreed at an aud210 million premium to tangible net asset value (nav), for shares in ibal.
* Investec ltd - it is estimated that upon completion of sale and restructure, investec plc's common equity tier 1 ratio will increase by approximately 1.5% to about 10.6%.
* Investec ltd - transaction is subject to regulatory approval. Further details will be provided when transaction becomes unconditional. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, March 20 Dominion Diamond Corp and fellow Canadian diamond miner Stornoway Diamond Corp have held talks about a potential merger in recent months, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.