July 31 Investec Plc :

* Operating costs increased by 1 pct compared to prior year. An increase of 9 pct on a currency neutral basis to the three months ended 30 June 2014

* Operating profit before goodwill, acquired intangibles, non-operating items and taxation and after total non-controlling interests is 10 pct ahead of prior year. An increase of 25 pct on a currency neutral basis

* Since 31 March 2014, core loans and advances remained flat at 17.2 billion stg - an increase of 2 pct on a currency neutral basis

* Impairment losses on loans and advances decreased by 17 pct. A decrease of 10 pct on a currency neutral basis.

* Loans and advances as a percentage of customer deposits were 73.6 pct (31 March 2014:72.0 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: