Sept 19 Investec Plc
* Investec pre-close briefing
* Group results have been negatively impacted by
depreciation of average rand: pounds sterling exchange rate of
approximate
* Wealth and investment division's results are expected to
increase substantially and asset management is expected to
report results ahead of prior year
* Impairments are expected to be approximately 12 pct lower
than prior year
* H1 revenue (net of depreciation on operating leased
assets) is expected to be marginally ahead of prior year
