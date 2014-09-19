Sept 19 Investec Plc

* Investec pre-close briefing

* Group results have been negatively impacted by depreciation of average rand: pounds sterling exchange rate of approximate

* Wealth and investment division's results are expected to increase substantially and asset management is expected to report results ahead of prior year

* Impairments are expected to be approximately 12 pct lower than prior year

* H1 revenue (net of depreciation on operating leased assets) is expected to be marginally ahead of prior year