BRIEF-Capitol Acquisition to combine with Cision
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
Nov 20 Investec Ltd :
* H1 net interest income increased by 15.5% to r2,759 million
* Impairments on loans and advances decreased from r299 million to r219 million
* H1 total operating income before impairment losses on loans and advances increased by 17.7% to r4,350 million
* Credit loss charge as a percentage of average gross core loans and advances has improved from 0.44% at 31 march 2014 to 0.30%
* Ratio of collateral to default loans (net of impairments) remains satisfactory at 1.48 times (31 march 2014: 1.55 times)
* Headline earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders r1 644 000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
NEW YORK, March 20Giving back to their communities has always been a challenge for pro athletes who get rich quick, because they tend to lose the money even more quickly. But even those who manage to build a substantial amount of wealth have a hard time using it charitably in a way that truly has a long-term impact.
LONDON, March 20 The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.