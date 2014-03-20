March 20 Investec PLC :
* For year ending 31 March 2014, wealth & investment's results
are expected to
increase substantially
* For year ending 31 March 2014, asset management is expected
to report results
moderately ahead of the prior year
* Revenue is expected to be marginally behind the prior year -
a n increase of
approximately 15% in rands
* Recurring income as a percentage of total operating income is
expected to be
approximately 72% (2013: 69%).
* Potential sale of kensington is at an early stage in the
process
* Results have been negatively impacted by the depreciation of
the rand: pounds
sterling exchange rate of about 20%
* Operating profit is expected to be marginally ahead of the
prior year - an
increase of approximately 28% in rands
* Adjusted EPS in pounds expected to be 0% to 7% higher than
prior year and
adjusted EPS in rands expected to be 22% to 27% higher
* Core loans and advances decreased 10% to GBP16.6 billion for
the period 31
March 2013 to 28 February 2014
* Overall group results have been negatively impacted by the
depreciation of
the rand
