JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 South African investment bank and asset manager Investec said on Thursday it expects flat first-half profit, hit by higher bad debts and weakness in its property and investment banking activities.

Investec, which plans to buy British investment bank Evolution for $374 million, has been focused on building its wealth management business to compensate for weak demand for commercial loans.

The bank, also listed in London , said in a trading update it expects pre-tax operating profit for the six months to end-September to be in line with the 228.16 pounds it reported last year.

Investec also said in a statement that first-half impairments, or bad debt costs, would be higher than the year-earlier period, due to its exposure to Ireland.

Investec in May posted a 5 percent decline in full-year profit, after its private bank was whiplashed by exposure to soured Irish debt.

Weak market conditions resulted in a "subdued performance" in investment banking, particularly institutional stock broking in South Africa.

Shares of Investec were up 1.8 percent at 48.70 rand at 0803GMT, outperforming a 1.5 percent increase in the South Africa's index of blue chips . (Reporting by David Dolan)