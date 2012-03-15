* Australian operation posts a loss
JOHANNESBURG, March 15 - South African bank Investec
flagged on Thursday that full-year earnings probably
fell as much as 27 percent, hurt by a poorly performing
investment bank and a loss in its Australian unit.
The $2 billion bank that is also listed in London
said it was hit by a drop in principal transactions in the year
to the end of this month.
Chief Executive Stephen Koseff told Reuters the bank had to
close down a lending division last year.
"We just need to clear that problem loan book which we are
in the process of doing. We have written the book down to
clearance levels," he said.
Investec said third party assets under management increased
over 11 percent to 98.8 billion pounds ($155 billion) by the
end-February, which included 7.4 billion pound worth of assets
from the British investment group Evolution that it bought last
year.
As part of its strategy to cut its reliance on traditional
lending, Investec has been diversifying its business. Its latest
move was to buy Irish unlisted broker and wealth manager NCB for
32 million euros earlier this year.
Investec said deposits rose 4 percent while lending
increased 1 percent during the 11-month period.
Koseff said the company expects an improved environment and
impairments starting to decline this year, depending on whether
European economies can hold up.
Investec said full-year adjusted earnings per share and
headline EPS are expected to be 22-27 percent lower than the
prior year.
The bank's full-year profit dipped by 5 percent in the
previous year, hit chiefly by Irish real estate losses.
Investec shares are up nearly 9 percent so far this year,
but declined 2.4 percent at 47.98 at 1119GMT, compared to a 0.05
percent rise in Johannesburg's blue chips.
($1 = 0.6376 British pounds)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)