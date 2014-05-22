Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
May 22 Investec Bank :
* JSE: INLP - reviewed preliminary condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 March 2014
* Operating income before impairment losses on loans and advances increased by 9.0 pct to 7.216 bln rand (2013: 6.620 bln rand)
* Profit before taxation 2.465 bln rand
* FY net interest income was marginally ahead of prior year at 4.916 bln rand (2013: 4.883 bln rand)
* Net fee and commission income increased 47.9 pct to 1.393 bln rand (2013: 942 mln rand)
* Impairments on loans and advances decreased from 868 mln rand to 638 mln rand
* Preference dividend number 22 has been declared for period 1 October 2013 to 31 March 2014 amounting to 360.14541 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.