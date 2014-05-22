May 22 Investec Bank :

* JSE: INLP - reviewed preliminary condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 March 2014

* Operating income before impairment losses on loans and advances increased by 9.0 pct to 7.216 bln rand (2013: 6.620 bln rand)

* Profit before taxation 2.465 bln rand

* FY net interest income was marginally ahead of prior year at 4.916 bln rand (2013: 4.883 bln rand)

* Net fee and commission income increased 47.9 pct to 1.393 bln rand (2013: 942 mln rand)

* Impairments on loans and advances decreased from 868 mln rand to 638 mln rand

* Preference dividend number 22 has been declared for period 1 October 2013 to 31 March 2014 amounting to 360.14541 cents per share