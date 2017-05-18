JOHANNESBURG May 18 South Africa's Investec reported a 17 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday buoyed by its asset management and specialist banking businesses.

Investec, which is also listed in London, said adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the year to end-March rose to 48.3 pence from 41.3 pence a year earlier.

"The Asset Management and Wealth and Investment businesses have benefited from higher funds under management supported by rising market levels," the company said in a statement.

It raised its full-year dividend to 23 pence per share from 21 pence a year earlier. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Jason Neely)