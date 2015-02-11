BRIEF-Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs
* Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs
Feb 11 Lender and asset manager Investec Plc's investment banking arm appointed Paul Locke and Darren Vickers to its closed-end fund team.
Locke and Vickers join Investec Investment Bank & Securities from Westhouse Securities.
Locke, a senior investment funds analyst, has also worked with Dun & Bradstreet, Panmure Gordon, HSBC and Canaccord Genuity.
Vickers has worked with Charles Stanley Securities prior to Westhouse Securities. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
BERN, April 4 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA has spoken to Credit Suisse about searches last week at the Swiss bank's offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam, FINMA Chief Executive Mark Branson said on Tuesday.