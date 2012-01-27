DUBLIN Jan 27 Investec has acquired Irish securities group NCB, the South African financial group said on Friday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dublin-based NCB, which employs 120 people, has around 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) of private client funds under management.

"The NCB business will complement our successful capital markets business in Ireland and is consistent with the group's overall objective to expand its fee-based and capital-light activities," Michael Cullen, CEO of Investec Ireland, said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7601 euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by David Holmes)