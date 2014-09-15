Sept 15 Investec Plc :
* Has reached an agreement to sell its Irish intermediated
mortgage business Start Mortgage Holdings Ltd along with certain
other Irish mortgage assets
* To sell Irish intermediated mortgage business to an
affiliate of Lone Star Funds
* Transaction group includes all of start and certain other
Irish mortgage-related financial assets and liabilities
* Funding line to transaction group, which was approximately
270 million stg as at March 31, 2014, is to be repaid entirely
at completion
* Estimated that this transaction will result in an increase
in adjusted EPS from 38.0p to 40.0p
* Common equity tier 1 ratio of Investec Plc is expected to
increase from 8.8 pct at March 31, 2014 to approximately 11.1
pct
* Completion is expected towards end of 2014 and is subject
to regulatory approval
