LONDON, Sept 15 South African investment bank
Investec has sold 540 million pounds ($877
million) of Irish mortgages to U.S. private equity firm Lone
Star, marking its second deal this month to get rid of loans it
not longer wants.
Investec said on Monday it was selling its Irish home loan
business Start Mortgage and some other Irish mortgage assets to
an affiliate of Lone Star Funds.
It said the deal was part of its plan to simplify and
reshape its banking business. It follows the sale last week of
its UK mortgage business Kensington for 180 million pounds to
private equity firms Blackstone and TPG.
Investec has been dogged by a sharp fall in property prices
in Ireland as the country was one of the worst casualties of the
euro zone crisis, and has been forced to take substantial
impairment charges for its losses there.
Investec said the business being sold had gross assets of
540 million pounds and about 70 employees, and made a pretax
loss of 21 million pounds in the year to the end of March.
It said the sale of the Irish loan book would have a
marginal negative impact on capital ratios but, together with
the sale of Kensington and its struggling Australian
professional finance and leasing arm in April, its common equity
Tier 1 ratio would improve to 11.1 percent from 8.8 percent on a
proforma basis as at the end of March.
($1 = 0.6157 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Mark Potter)