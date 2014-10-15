BRIEF-CanniMed Q1 loss per share C$0.19 from continuing operations
* Cannimed therapeutics inc. Reports financial results for q1 2017
Oct 15 Investec Specialist Bank, a division of investment bank and asset manager Investec , said it appointed Christian Hess as head of its newly created financial sponsor transaction group.
He was a founder member of UBS Financial Sponsor Group and the founder of Hess & Co Capital Advisors, Investec said.
Hess was also a partner at Compass Partners International LLP.
* Serinus energy -in q4 2016, production volumes decreased 11% to 1,131 boe per day, compared to 1,277 boe per day in comparable period of 2015
* Avcorp industries -ed merlo, co's chief financial officer, has been appointed to board of directors effective immediately