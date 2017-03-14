March 14 Investec Plc expects
higher full-year revenue and operating profit as a recovery in
equity markets boosted the company's asset management and wealth
and investment units.
The South Africa-focused bank also said it expects its
specialist banking businesses to report results for the year
ended March 31 ahead of the previous year, helped by the UK
unit.
"The UK economy has been performing better than initially
expected, however the possibility of a hard Brexit continues to
create uncertainty and could impact overall levels of economic
growth," the company said.
Investec, which is being investigated along with more than a
dozen other banks for colluding to rig South Africa's rand, said
it had not yet been received relevant information on the precise
allegations against it.
Investec said last month that South Africa's Competition
Commission's case against the bank was confined to the conduct
of a single trader.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Susan
Thomas)