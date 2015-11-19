JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 South African bank and
asset manager Investec reported a 13.3 percent increase
in first-half profit on Thursday, boosted by a strong showing at
its lending unit.
Investec, which is also listed in London, said
adjusted EPS totalled 25.5 pence compared with 22.5 pence a year
earlier.
At 0748 GMT, shares in the company were up 3.5 percent to
113.26 rand, outpacing a 0.9 percent gain in the JSE Top-40
index.
Net interest income grew more than 10 percent to 284.1
million pounds thanks to demand from corporate clients in the UK
and at home.
Lending to companies is increasingly becoming the mainstay
for banks in Africa's most advanced economy but an electricity
crisis at home could temper business and investment and curb
corporate credit growth.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)