(Repeats story with no changes to the text)

SINGAPORE, April 2 Specialist lender and asset management firm Investec is looking to spin off its aircraft leasing business in Singapore in a business trust listing, raising between $600-800 million, as early as June, IFR reported on Monday.

The deal, which would be the first of its kind in Asia, is led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Singapore is a major hub for both airlines and the aerospace business in Asia, which is expected to be the fastest growing aviation market in the world, thanks to the region's strong economic growth.

IFR said Investec's fund is likely to be more of a yield play, so will be more closely comparable with Singapore's other listed business trusts. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Greg Mahlich)