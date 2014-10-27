Oct 27 Investec Asset Management said Simon Brazier will be appointed portfolio manager of the Investec UK Alpha Fund upon arrival in November 2014.

Investec Asset Management said the appointment is subject to approval from Financial Conduct Authority, Britain's financial regulator.

Brazier will become lead manager of the Investec UK Alpha Fund, and the offshore Investec GSF UK Equity Fund. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)