* Investindustrial stake follows governance reform

* Pop Milano governance reform to attract new investors

* Private equity Clessidra also eying investment-source (Adds detail)

MILAN, Oct 3 Private equity fund Investindustrial has built a 2.7 percent stake in Italian bank Banca Popolare di Milano , which last week moved to change governance rules to attract new investors.

"To date 11.095 million shares have been bought equal to about 2.673 percent of Banca Popolare di Milano's capital," Investindustrial said on Monday.

Pop Milano proposed a dual board governance system last Tuesday to seek to make management more independent from shareholders.

Union shareholder association "Friends of Bipiemme" owns less than 4 percent of the bank but controls shareholder meetings because of a one-head-one-vote rule in Pop Milano's bylaws.

Governance concerns were one of the factors -- alongside loan exposure and liquidity -- that prompted a Bank of Italy audit earlier this year.

Shares in Pop Milano rose near a four-month high on Monday, before falling back, as the market speculated about funds investing in an 800 million euros ($1.06 billion)capital increase approved by the board last week.

A source said Italian private equity fund Clessidra waalso considering taking part in the bank's capital increase. ($1 = 0.753 euro) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Dan Lalor)