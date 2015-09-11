(Adds statement from Herbalife executive, paragraphs 7-9)
NEW YORK, Sept 11 William Ackman, head of hedge
fund firm Pershing Square Capital Management, said on Friday
that stocks were cheap at current levels and that Mondelez
International Inc could be an acquisition target.
"I think stocks are pretty cheap," Ackman told cable
business channel CNBC, but he excluded energy stocks since he
was not an investor in the sector.
He said he was "a little more bullish" on the stock market
than fellow hedge fund manager David Tepper of Appaloosa
Management. Tepper told CNBC on Thursday he could not call
himself a bull on stocks for next year.
On Mondelez, Ackman said: "Either the current team will get
the business to its potential in reasonably rapid fashion, or it
will be a target." Ackman has built a stake worth about $5.5
billion in Mondelez, the maker of Cadbury chocolate and Oreo
cookies.
Ackman, who first announced a $1 billion short bet against
Herbalife Ltd and accused the company of being a pyramid
scheme in 2012, said: "the last way we win here is just basic
business deterioration."
Herbalife has repeatedly denied Ackman's claims.
Alan Hoffman, executive vice president of global corporate
affairs at Herbalife, referred in an emailed statement to a
Fortune article published Sept. 9 entitled "The siege of
Herbalife":
"After an exhaustive six-month review of Herbalife and Bill
Ackman's campaign of manipulation, a campaign that according to
the Wall Street Journal is under criminal investigation, Fortune
Editor Alan Murray said it best when he said the reporter's
story was 'deeply reported, scrupulously fair and beautifully
told' as well as 'deeply disturbing' because 'Ackman's campaign
against Herbalife seems a step too far.'"
"Despite this unprecedented and three-year attack, millions
of people around the world continue to enjoy our products every
day and last quarter we enjoyed growth in 5 of our top 10
markets."
Global financial markets have been rattled in recent weeks
by fears over China's slowdown, with all three major U.S. stock
indexes posting losses of at least 3 percent last week.
Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings portfolio dropped 9.2
percent in August, sources familiar with the numbers have said.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and David
Gregorio)