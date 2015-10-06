NEW YORK Oct 6 William Ackman, head of hedge
fund firm Pershing Square Capital Management, said on Tuesday
that market volatility was being driven by short-term money
without regard to long-term economic fundamentals and that
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc was the most
undervalued stock among his top holdings.
"There is a huge amount of money that moves without regard
to long-term economic fundamentals," said Ackman at a Bloomberg
investor conference in New York. Ackman added that the
volatility was creating opportunities for long-term fundamental
investors looking to pick up undervalued stocks.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)