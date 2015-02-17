(Adds additional El-Erian comments)
NEW YORK Feb 17 Mohamed El-Erian, chief
economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Tuesday that
Ukraine and Greece are major market risks, but that the biggest
risk is the "illusion of liquidity."
"The biggest risk is this illusion of liquidity," El-Erian
told cable television network CNBC. "The major concern is that
you get a change in the paradigm, and then people discover that
there isn't enough liquidity to reposition."
El-Erian said that the lack of liquidity could result in a
market selloff, although he said such a scenario was not his
"baseline."
"If people no longer believe that we are in a
low-volatility, improving U.S. economy, geopolitical shocks
become too big. If all that changes, then you're looking at at
least a 10 percent correction, and at that point, there is going
to be a question of what holds."
Curbs on banks' ability to take risks and an increase in
technology-driven trading have resulted in dramatic upswings in
volatility that have put post-crisis financial markets to the
test in recent months.
A selloff in stocks and lower-rated bonds last October was
worsened by a lack of banks and market-makers able to step in
and buy assets that were being dumped.
El-Erian also said that, while the risks surrounding
Greece's finances and continued conflict in Ukraine were
significant, a Greek exit from the euro zone would not be
cataclysmic for the global economy, though it would create
"short-term chaos."
