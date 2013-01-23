By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 23 The biggest global banks will
have to take steps in the coming years, including cutting
compensation and shedding services, to generate adequate returns
for their shareholders, consulting firm McKinsey & Co. said on
Wednesday.
Even as the global economy grows, new banking regulations
will cut into profits so much that banks will earn returns on
equity between 6 and 9 percent by 2017, according to McKinsey's
forecasts in a report on the banking industry.
Return on equity - a key metric for how effectively banks
are wringing profit from shareholder money- was at least in the
mid-teens for many banks before the 2008 financial crisis.
"The impact of regulation will be a continued headwind,"
Kevin Buehler, a director at McKinsey and one of the authors of
the report, told Reuters.
The firm noted that the Volcker Rule, which limits banks
from betting with their own capital, and Basel III capital rules
will likely be among the biggest drags on profitability.
New banking rules are designed to prevent the next financial
crisis. Banks' poor lending practices, bond underwriting, and
risk management last decade contributed to the near collapse of
the global financial system and a protracted global recession.
But new rules will also cut into profitability, and with low
returns, the top 13 banks must take measures like eliminating
unprofitable products and cutting employee compensation,
McKinsey said.
Wall Street compensation has been a hot topic among
shareholders and management alike in recent weeks. Goldman Sachs
Group Inc said last week it was paying only about 38
percent of its revenue to employees, the second lowest
percentage since the bank went public in 1999, after investors
pressured the bank to reduce payouts.
JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon's 2012
bonus was cut in half as a result of the bank's $6.2 billion
trading losses. Meanwhile, Daniel Loeb, who runs hedge fund firm
Third Point LLC, criticized board compensation at Morgan Stanley
in his latest letter to clients.
McKinsey's return on equity forecast of 6 to 9 percent by
2017 assumes that big banks will benefit from cost cuts and
balance sheet shrinking that they have already announced, and
that global economic recovery will add to banking revenue.
Without taking into account revenue growth or the cost cuts
and risk reductions, McKinsey's return on equity estimate for
2017 is just 4 percent.
"It would be poor economic performance for the industry,"
Buehler said.
As a strategy consulting firm, McKinsey receives fees by
helping companies reshape themselves.