NEW YORK Oct 2 Warren Buffett, the chairman and
chief executive officer of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, praised Coca-Cola's altered executive compensation
plan on Thursday.
"I think the new plan makes great, great, sense," Buffett
told cable business channel CNBC, referring to Coca-Cola's new
guidelines to limit its executive compensation plan, starting
next year.
Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 9.1 percent of
Coca-Cola and is the company's biggest shareholder, said he felt
as good about his investment in Coca-Cola as he ever has.
Buffett said Burger King Worldwide Inc's $11.5
billion purchase of Tim Hortons Inc was not a
tax-motivated deal.
Investors and tax experts have said the main reason for
Burger King to move its domicile to Canada, its largest market,
is to avoid having to pay double taxation on profits earned
abroad. The company would probably be subject to double taxation
if it remained in the United States.
Buffett also said his company's purchase of auto dealership
group Van Tuyl Group, which was announced Thursday, was an
all-cash deal. He said Berkshire would likely buy more
dealerships.
Buffett also said if he were invested in asset manager
Pimco, he would not change his investment based on the departure
of former Chief Investment Officer Bill Gross, which was
announced last week.
