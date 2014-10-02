(Adds additional Buffett comments)
Oct 2 Warren Buffett, the billionaire chairman
and chief executive officer of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway
Inc, praised Coca-Cola's altered executive
compensation plan on Thursday.
"I think the new plan makes great, great sense," Buffett
told cable business channel CNBC, referring to Coca-Cola's new
guidelines to limit the executive compensation plan, starting
next year.
"I think it's remarkable what Coke did," said Buffett, whose
Berkshire Hathaway is the company's biggest shareholder with a
9.1 percent stake. Referring to Maria Elena Lagomasino, chair of
Coca-Cola's compensation committee, Buffett said, "I tip my hat
to her."
Buffett said he felt as good as ever about his investment in
Coca-Cola. He told CNBC earlier this year he had abstained from
a shareholder vote on its controversial equity compensation plan
when it came up for renewal in April, even though he considered
it excessive.
Buffett also said Burger King Worldwide Inc's $11.5
billion purchase of Tim Hortons Inc was not a
tax-motivated deal. "Overwhelmingly, most inversion deals have
had a huge tax motivation in doing them, I can tell you this one
didn't," he said.
Berkshire committed $3 billion in preferred equity for 3G
Capital, which controls Burger King, to buy Tim Hortons.
Investors and tax experts have said the main reason for Burger
King to move its domicile to Canada was to avoid double taxation
on profits earned abroad.
Buffett said Berkshire's investment in Tesco Plc,
Britain's biggest retailer, was a "huge mistake." Berkshire had
a roughly 3.96 percent stake in Tesco's shares, according to an
early May regulatory filing. Tesco shares have fallen about 46
percent this year.
Buffett also said his company's purchase of auto dealership
group Van Tuyl Group, announced Thursday, was an all-cash deal.
He said Berkshire would likely buy "a lot more" dealerships over
time.
Buffett said if he was invested in asset manager Pimco, he
would not have changed his investment after the departure of
Bill Gross, the co-founder and chief investment officer.
"I would assume that Pimco has got all kinds of
professionals there managing money," Buffett said. "I would not
change, myself, just because Bill Gross left, I mean if I was
happy with the personnel at Pimco."
Gross, one of the bond market's most closely followed
investors, quit Pimco, or the Pacific Investment Management Co,
for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc last Friday.
He was expected to be fired the next day from the huge
investment firm he co-founded more than 40 years ago, a source
said.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)