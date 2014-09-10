(Adds more quotes by Block; detail on 500.com; byline)
By Luciana Lopez
Sept 10 Famed U.S. short seller Carson Block,
head of research firm Muddy Waters LLC, is targeting Chinese
online lottery platform 500.com in his latest move to
undercut what he sees as overvalued stocks.
Block, who has exposed accounting problems at a slew of
Chinese companies, said the lottery company had some "red
flags," including an uncertain regulatory environment. He spoke
on the sidelines of a public event on Wednesday at New York's
Baruch College on Wednesday.
"We're short it," Block said. "As we termed it, it's in a
legally somewhat gray area because the licensing regime is not
clear, is not finalized."
Block first said he was shorting the stock at a conference
earlier in the week as well, though that conference was not
public.
"When you comp it to some of its Hong Kong-listed peers,
this is a much more expensive stock," he said. "It doesn't make
a lot of sense to us at these levels."
He raised other concerns about the stock, as well, including
more potential competition in the sector and how that might
affect future revenues.
500.com debuted in the United States in November and has
soared about 62 percent since then. The stock fell earlier in
the week after Block's private presentation and down another 8
percent on Wednesday to trade around $33 a share.
Spurred by rising disposable income, a strong appetite for
gambling and more sophisticated games, China's lottery market
has boomed with customers splurging some $23 billion in 2012,
compared to $37 billion by punters in the world's biggest
lottery market in the United States.
Muddy Waters' previous targets include U.S.-listed Chinese
companies such as the now-bankrupt Sino-Forest and Longtop
Financial Technologies, which gained notoriety for fraudulent
reporting and asset stripping.
(Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Tom Brown)