BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Dec 11 U.S.-listed bond mutual funds have posted an outflow of $70.7 billion so far in 2013, surpassing the previous annual record outflow of $62.5 billion in 1994, TrimTabs Investment Research said on Wednesday.
"The 'taper talk' that started in May proved to be a huge inflection point for the credit markets," said David Santschi, chief executive officer of TrimTabs.
Bond mutual funds have experienced outflows for seven consecutive months after they posted inflows in each of the preceding 21 months," Santschi said. "The reaction to the prospect of 'tapering' among retail investors has been pretty violent even though the Fed hasn't made any changes to its bond buying program," said Santschi. "What will happen when the Fed actually takes action?"
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates