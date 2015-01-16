PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Jan 16 Jim Chanos, founder of hedge fund firm Kynikos Associates, said Friday that he is betting against the shares of Intel Corp.
"We're short Intel," Chanos told cable television network CNBC. Chanos said he has been "shorting" or betting against the company's shares for the past six months.
Chanos, who has been critical of the personal computer space and has bet against companies such as IBM and Hewlett Packard, said on Intel: "It's got the same challenges." (Reporting by Sam Forgione, Editing by Franklin Paul)
March 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, March 27 Asian stocks are set to start the week on a cautious note as President Donald Trump's stunning failure to get healthcare reform passed raised concerns about the prospects for his plans to use fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth.