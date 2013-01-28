NEW YORK Jan 28 Commonfund, an investment manager for institutional investors, announced on Monday three promotions and two additions to Commonfund Capital Inc, its wholly owned subsidiary investing in global private equity, venture capital and natural resources.

Wilton, Connecticut-based Commonfund Capital, with more than $12 billion in assets under management and some 700 clients, said Leenong Li, who heads Commonfund Capital's Beijing office and Asian initiatives, is promoted to managing director.

Leenong joined Commonfund Capital in 2010 to help establish its Asia office in Beijing and has been responsible for growing the firm's presence in this key market.

Mark Hoeing, who has led Commonfund Capital's London office since 2009, now has the added title of head of Europe; while Managing Director Brijesh Jeevarathnam is now co-head of Venture Capital. Both Hoeing and Jeevarathnam will participate on the Commonfund Capital investment committee with observer status.

The investment manager has also expanded its team with Tim Yates as managing director responsible for portfolio construction of its separate/custom accounts, and Dave Jansen as associate director focusing on private equity.