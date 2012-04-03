Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, April 3 Boring has become beautiful.
Investors are flocking to dividend-paying stocks, known for their predictability, as companies increased payouts to an all-time high of $24.2 billion in first quarter, according to S&P Indices on Tuesday.
The popularity in dividend-paying stocks stems from the low interest-rate environment engineered by the Federal Reserve, while corporations increased dividends as a result of stronger balance sheets.
Last week, Boston-based Loomis, Sayles & Co. announced the launch of the Loomis Sayles Capital Income Fund to pick up "attractively priced" dividend-paying stocks.
"We believe the Capital Income Fund can address the needs of investors who are looking for a diversified equity income alternative that can also access traditionally higher yielding fixed income and other income producing opportunities," said Income's co-manager, Warren Koontz.
S&P Indices said dividend net increases of $24.2 billion during the first three months of this year is a 27.6 percent rise from the first quarter of 2011. S&P Indices also reported 677 dividend increases during the first quarter of this year, a 32.7 percent jump over the 510 increases reported in during the first quarter of 2011.
Thirty-one companies, of the approximately 7,000 that report dividend information to S&P Indices, decreased their dividend in the first quarter of this year.
"Dividends had another great quarter, with actual cash payments increasing over 11 percent and the forward indicated dividend rate reaching a new all-time high, with or without Apple," says Howard Silverblatt, an index analyst at S&P.
Apple Inc. was the most famous dividend payer in the first quarter.
Apple said in March it would pay its first dividend in 17 years and buy back $10 billion in stock, heeding investors who urged it to return part of the $97.6 billion in cash amassed by robust demand for iPhones and iPads.
Apple announced it would pay a quarterly dividend of $2.65 and will start making the dividend payment with the company's 2012 fiscal fourth quarter, which begins on July 1. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed up by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.